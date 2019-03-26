 


Ask a Stoner: Will Licensed Extractors Blast My Buds?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will Licensed Extractors Blast My Buds?

Herbert Fuego | March 26, 2019 | 7:37am
Dear Stoner: Is there a company that will blast the buds from my home grow with butane or CO2? I want professional extraction from my personal medical grow.
Max

Dear Max: Licensed extractors can only handle cannabis from licensed grows, and that's all monitored by a seed-to-sale tracking system. Any extractor who hooked you up after-hours would risk losing his license and maybe even more.

Licensed extractors can only use cannabis grown within the state's seed-to-sale tracking system.
Licensed extractors can only use cannabis grown within the state's seed-to-sale tracking system.
Jacqueline Collins
Personal solvent-based extractions were banned in Colorado after too many dipshits blew up garages and homes during poor attempts at butane extraction — and I'm sure you know that CO2 extraction is way too expensive to do at home. If you want to dab your own concentrates, you'll have to stick to methods that don't carry risks of explosion, like rosin, water-based extraction or QWISO hash from isopropyl alcohol (this is made by soaking the plant material, and it won't explode).

Water-based concentrates aren't the best for dabbing unless you make ice wax, which requires more heat, pressure and effort than standard bubble hash, while QWISO hash is for trim and takes a ton of work. I recommend rosin, which is made from extreme heat and pressure on buds and kief. The result is much like shatter, which can also be whipped into budder. You can use a hydraulic press, or even just a hair straightener and parchment paper.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

