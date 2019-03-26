Ask a Stoner: Will Licensed Extractors Blast My Buds?

Dear Stoner: Is there a company that will blast the buds from my home grow with butane or CO2? I want professional extraction from my personal medical grow.

Dear Max: Licensed extractors can only handle cannabis from licensed grows, and that's all monitored by a seed-to-sale tracking system. Any extractor who hooked you up after-hours would risk losing his license and maybe even more.

EXPAND Licensed extractors can only use cannabis grown within the state's seed-to-sale tracking system. Jacqueline Collins