 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Why Won't Weed Shops Grind My Weed for Me?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Won't Weed Shops Grind My Weed for Me?

Herbert Fuego | August 28, 2018 | 5:56am
AA

Dear Stoner: Is there a high-end weed shop that offers services like grinding and rolling of flower that you buy? Every other dry spice (coffee, tea, parsley, oregano, to name several) comes in usable sizes on the spot, or grinding is done for free — except pot. Why?
Douglas County Mom

Dear DougCo Mom: Who are you, the Frasier Crane of smoking pot? While the quality of their guts depends on the store, pre-rolls grace the shelves of every dispensary in Colorado, and they’re all filled with ground weed or trim so that your precious little fingers don’t get sticky. You can also buy shake, which doesn’t require grinding — but the quality is poor. If you want to smoke bowls of premium flower, you might have to actually buy a grinder and do it yourself.

If you don't buy pre-rolls, you'll probably have to suck it up, and grind.
If you don't buy pre-rolls, you'll probably have to suck it up, and grind.
Jacqueline Collins

I understand that not every new cannabis consumer has to adopt the old ways of doing things, and those include the ritual of grinding weed and rolling joints all by yourself. But, seriously, how hard is it to pull apart a nug? Keep a wet wipe handy if your fingers can’t take it.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >