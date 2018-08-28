Ask a Stoner: Why Won't Weed Shops Grind My Weed for Me?

Dear Stoner: Is there a high-end weed shop that offers services like grinding and rolling of flower that you buy? Every other dry spice (coffee, tea, parsley, oregano, to name several) comes in usable sizes on the spot, or grinding is done for free — except pot. Why?

Douglas County Mom

Dear DougCo Mom: Who are you, the Frasier Crane of smoking pot? While the quality of their guts depends on the store, pre-rolls grace the shelves of every dispensary in Colorado, and they’re all filled with ground weed or trim so that your precious little fingers don’t get sticky. You can also buy shake, which doesn’t require grinding — but the quality is poor. If you want to smoke bowls of premium flower, you might have to actually buy a grinder and do it yourself.

If you don't buy pre-rolls, you'll probably have to suck it up, and grind. Jacqueline Collins

I understand that not every new cannabis consumer has to adopt the old ways of doing things, and those include the ritual of grinding weed and rolling joints all by yourself. But, seriously, how hard is it to pull apart a nug? Keep a wet wipe handy if your fingers can’t take it.