Ask a Stoner: What International Cities Are Marijuana-Friendly?

Dear Stoner: Other than Amsterdam, what are some cool international destinations for stoners? I hate having to illegally score bud on vacation, but Europe might be easier to find weed in than America.

Tracksuit Jimmy

Dear Jimmy: I’m not sure if you left it out because you simply don’t want to go there now that the temperature is dropping, but Canada just started allowing recreational cannabis sales in October. Some cities in that country are even likely to regulate social pot use like tobacco or alcohol. That might make Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal seem a little nicer now, eh?