Comment of the Day

Reader: There's Always a Good Use for Any Weed

November 20, 2022 9:39AM

Jacqueline Collins
This week, Herbert Fuego handled a sticky etiquette question from someone who worried that a "new friend was excited to give me homegrown weed after months of sending me pictures....but what I received was a shriveled piece of grass with little THC. How do I tell him this? Should I?"

A little constructive criticism could go a long way, our Stoner advised. "You're acting as if you have to tell a best friend that his wife is having an affair," he noted. "Growing weed is a hobby for most of us, and we're realistic enough to know that the first go-around won't win any cannabis cups."

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of this Stoner question, readers offer plenty of suggestions and stories of their own. Says Michael:
You smoke it with him, then you ask him if he's ready to get high and bust out your stash.
Recalls Jack:
 I had a guy tell me that my gift wasn’t too good. Thought about that, being in Colorado, there is some great genetics out there. I’m sure the clones I get aren’t Class A product, but growing my own is extremely rewarding and he’s not my friend, anymore. Ha!
Adds Maxx:
 Shit is free; if it's not your typical quality, put it aside and add stems and other undesirable weed and then make butter out of it....Whatever the reason is, there's still a good use for it in edibles or hash. Waste not, want not.
Responds Cooper:
 2022 Colorado problems. I remember as a teen when my weed in Indiana used to come with seeds and stems and was more brown than green.
And Rob concludes: 
Rude! Just don’t
Puff puff pass
Have you been given disappointing weed? Have you been told your own homegrown is disappointing? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

