Ask a Stoner: Marijuana License Plates Beg to Get Pulled Over

Dear Stoner: Why would someone want a license plate with the word “BONG” or “GANJA” on it? You’re just asking to get pulled over.
Macon
Dear Macon: Hard to argue with you on that one. Almost ten years after voters legalized weed in Colorado, there’s still no shortage of ways for cops to justify handcuffs on the road, especially if you have a trace amount of THC in your blood or weed in an open container. And that’s just in Colorado: Imagine driving through Nebraska or Texas with “STASH” or “GOTWAX” on the back of your car and DaBaby blaring from the speakers. You’d have to smuggle better than Han Solo to drive dirty in that situation.
Despite all of our pessimism, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and the state Department of Transportation auctioned off pot-themed license plates for charity from April 1 through 4/20, and a lot of people were in on the joke. The fourteen state-issued plates, including the names above and others like “HERB,” “INDICA” and “SATIVA,” received nearly 1,050 bids for a combined $45,410 that will go toward disabled people across Colorado. The highest earners: “ISIT420” collected 69 bids (nice) for a total of $6,630, and “TEGRIDY” had 151 bids, bringing in $4,930.
