 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Marijuana License Plates Beg to Get Pulled Over

Herbert Fuego | April 27, 2021 | 6:02am
Ask a Stoner: Marijuana License Plates Beg to Get Pulled OverEXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Why would someone want a license plate with the word “BONG” or “GANJA” on it? You’re just asking to get pulled over.
Macon

Dear Macon: Hard to argue with you on that one. Almost ten years after voters legalized weed in Colorado, there’s still no shortage of ways for cops to justify handcuffs on the road, especially if you have a trace amount of THC in your blood or weed in an open container. And that’s just in Colorado: Imagine driving through Nebraska or Texas with “STASH” or “GOTWAX” on the back of your car and DaBaby blaring from the speakers. You’d have to smuggle better than Han Solo to drive dirty in that situation.

The fourteen state-issued plates up for grabs featured words and phrases like “BONG," “HASH," “STASH," "INDICA," "GANJA," "GOTWAX" and "ISIT420."
The fourteen state-issued plates up for grabs featured words and phrases like “BONG," “HASH," “STASH," "INDICA," "GANJA," "GOTWAX" and "ISIT420."
Colorado Disability Fund Committee

Related Stories

Despite all of our pessimism, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and the state Department of Transportation auctioned off pot-themed license plates for charity from April 1 through 4/20, and a lot of people were in on the joke. The fourteen state-issued plates, including the names above and others like “HERB,” “INDICA” and “SATIVA,” received nearly 1,050 bids for a combined $45,410 that will go toward disabled people across Colorado. The highest earners: “ISIT420” collected 69 bids (nice) for a total of $6,630, and “TEGRIDY” had 151 bids, bringing in $4,930.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.