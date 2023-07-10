Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries on South Broadway

July 10, 2023 8:32AM

Three Rivers officially opened on June 21 at 135 South Broadway.
Three Rivers officially opened on June 21 at 135 South Broadway. Thomas Mitchell
The Mile High dispensary scene is constantly changing, especially in south Denver, where stores are opening, closing and switching ownership.

South Broadway just added a Pueblo-based operation when Three Rivers Dispensary took over the former Top Shelf Dispensary location. Another pot shop will soon open nearby, when the Center moves from its current location on Leetsdale Drive to an old fire station at 600 South Broadway.

Here's all the recent and upcoming dispensary action around town:

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Best High
1518 Quince Street
303-900-0809

SoHi Denver (formerly Doctor's Orders)
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276

Three Rivers Dispensary
135 South Broadway
720-485-4353

Upcoming Location Transfers:

The Center will move from 6853 Leetsdale Drive to 600 South Broadway.

click to enlarge 600 South Broadway, Denver
The Center's upcoming store is a former fire station on South Broadway.
Google Maps screenshot

Recent Dispensary Closings:

Top Shelf Dispensary
135 South Broadway


Under New Ownership:

The Herbal Cure (now owned by Unity Road)
985 South Logan Street
303-777-9333

New mobile cannabis hospitality services:

Colorado Cannabis Tours
303-420-8687

The Cannabis Experience
720-840-7576
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation