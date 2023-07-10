Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries on South Broadway

South Broadway just added a Pueblo-based operation when Three Rivers Dispensary took over the former Top Shelf Dispensary location. Another pot shop will soon open nearby, when the Center moves from its current location on Leetsdale Drive to an old fire station at 600 South Broadway.
Here's all the recent and upcoming dispensary action around town:
Recent Dispensary Openings:Best High
1518 Quince Street
303-900-0809
SoHi Denver (formerly Doctor's Orders)
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276
Three Rivers Dispensary
135 South Broadway
720-485-4353
Upcoming Location Transfers:The Center will move from 6853 Leetsdale Drive to 600 South Broadway.
Recent Dispensary Closings:Top Shelf Dispensary
135 South Broadway
Under New Ownership:The Herbal Cure (now owned by Unity Road)
985 South Logan Street
303-777-9333
New mobile cannabis hospitality services:Colorado Cannabis Tours
303-420-8687
The Cannabis Experience
720-840-7576