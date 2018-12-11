Ask a Stoner: Why Do Marijuana Products Have Multiple THC Results?

Dear Stoner: Why do some dispensaries state the percentage of THC in flower as a single number, such as 20 percent, and at other times provide a range, such as 18 to 23 percent?

Rebecca

Dear Rebecca: We don’t blame you for being confused. Hell, half the time when we ask budtenders, they don’t even know the answer. And what we’ve found out isn’t exactly filling us with confidence, either.