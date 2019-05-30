Ask a Stoner: Strains for the Most Specific Effects

Dear Stoner: I want to tighten up my stash. What are the best indicas and sativas for specific effects?

Dear Tad: Avoid living strictly by the indica/sativa designations. Those terms pretty much apply to bud structure and growing tendencies only. And even if they did describe more, the genetics are so muddled in the pot we buy that who knows what we’re really smoking? The truth is, you never know how you’ll react to a strain until you actually try it.

Still, there are some qualities to look for. Scout out earthy, floral smells if you want to relax, and more citrus, gassy scents if you want to amp up — but even those aren’t certain qualifiers. Most Diesels (Sour Diesel, Cherry Diesel, NYC Diesel, Triple Diesel) really get me moving, but Lilac Diesel and Super Sour Diesel knock me out. Kushes (Bubba Kush, Kosher Kush, Master Kush) are generally quite sedating for most tokers, but Holy Grail Kush and Tangerine Kush provide a focused energy usually associated with sativas. Keep an open mind, as well as open lungs.

