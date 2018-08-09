Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Strains With Low THC and No CBD?

Dear Stoner: I’m looking for weaker strains, or types of weed with less THC. I know about CBD marijuana and could try that, but I also just want something that’s not so strong, without CBD. Is that possible?

Kon

Dear Kon: It’s very possible, though it might be hard to find exactly what you want in this commercialized market. Because Colorado’s cannabis consumers largely base their purchases on price tags and potency, it’s nearly impossible to find a strain that’s low in THC and not high in CBD. High-CBD, low-THC strains are plentiful around Denver, but a strain that’s simply low-THC is much harder to find. Older strains with legitimate and simple African, Colombian or Thai genetics might have something hovering around 12 percent, but that’s like finding a needle in the haystack at this point.

Although street dealers can’t test their products, you can bet on their buds being less potent than standard dispensary herb. And while I’d never suggest that someone seek out mids, pretendo or any other form of shitty, seedy weed, that’s always an option if you’re really struggling. But why not just try a vaporizer pen with THC diluted with vape juice? They’re easy to dose, and the small hits don’t pack as mean of a punch.