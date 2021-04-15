 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: What Can I Do on 4/20 This Year?

Herbert Fuego | April 15, 2021 | 7:55am
Ask a Stoner: What Can I Do on 4/20 This Year? (2)EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Where can I go on 4/20 this year? WTF is there for a stoner to do?
Lon

Dear Lon: This sounds like a stupid risk if you’re not vaccinated yet. Plenty of people agree with you, though, because there’s a decent list of 4/20 events going on this week and next. However, the annual celebration at Civic Center Park, which typically attracts north of 50,000 people, isn’t happening this year. If the Rockies can’t let that many people into Coors Field, then a bunch of stoners definitely won’t get clearance from the city. Still, what’s stopping you from taking a joint to any park on 4/20? Law enforcement, obviously, but they’ve never been great at stopping us before. And isn’t that what it’s all about? Good buds with good people, a middle finger to the police and all that jazz?

Ask a Stoner: What Can I Do on 4/20 This Year?
Brandon Marshall

Related Stories

There are a few small concerts going on for 4/20, and private venues are hosting events like cannabis-friendly yoga and painting classes, as well as some more exclusive, invite-only parties. I get the need to be social, but not the desire to take twelve dabs or crush an ounce of flower with strangers during a pandemic. Why not do that with your friends, and minimize the mingling for at least a couple more months?

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.