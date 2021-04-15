Ask a Stoner: What Can I Do on 4/20 This Year?

- Local
Dear Stoner: Where can I go on 4/20 this year? WTF is there for a stoner to do?
Lon
Dear Lon: This sounds like a stupid risk if you’re not vaccinated yet. Plenty of people agree with you, though, because there’s a decent list of 4/20 events going on this week and next. However, the annual celebration at Civic Center Park, which typically attracts north of 50,000 people, isn’t happening this year. If the Rockies can’t let that many people into Coors Field, then a bunch of stoners definitely won’t get clearance from the city. Still, what’s stopping you from taking a joint to any park on 4/20? Law enforcement, obviously, but they’ve never been great at stopping us before. And isn’t that what it’s all about? Good buds with good people, a middle finger to the police and all that jazz?
There are a few small concerts going on for 4/20, and private venues are hosting events like cannabis-friendly yoga and painting classes, as well as some more exclusive, invite-only parties. I get the need to be social, but not the desire to take twelve dabs or crush an ounce of flower with strangers during a pandemic. Why not do that with your friends, and minimize the mingling for at least a couple more months?
