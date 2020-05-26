 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: When Can I Share Joints With Friends Again?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: When Can I Share Joints With Friends Again?

Herbert Fuego | May 26, 2020 | 6:04am
AA

Dear Stoner: When can I share a joint with my friends again?
Sad Face

Dear Sad Face: I’m not sharing smoking utensils, either, but that hasn’t stopped several friends from offering me joints and vape pens during socially distanced hangouts. They’re just trying to be polite, but until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, I’ll be rolling joints and packing bowls for myself. That’s the camp I fall into, but I’d be foolish not to recognize that as time goes on, that camp will shrink. (There are also medical authorities recommending against smoking anything, including marijuana, which can hamper your immune system. But we’re being realistic here.) And since the most optimistic prediction for a vaccine is the end of the year, that camp could shrink fast.

Ask a Stoner: When Can I Share Joints With Friends Again?
Jacqueline Collins

Marijuana Deals Near You

Related Stories

As restaurants begin planning for a socially distanced reopening, it’s safe to say that people will be out and about in some form or fashion long before 2020 ends. Will you be able to refrain from sharing cold beers and tasty food with others? If you can’t, then you’ll probably be sharing joints with friends soon, too. No one said this would be easy.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.