Ask a Stoner: When Can I Share Joints With Friends Again?

Dear Stoner: When can I share a joint with my friends again?

Dear Sad Face: I’m not sharing smoking utensils, either, but that hasn’t stopped several friends from offering me joints and vape pens during socially distanced hangouts. They’re just trying to be polite, but until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, I’ll be rolling joints and packing bowls for myself. That’s the camp I fall into, but I’d be foolish not to recognize that as time goes on, that camp will shrink. (There are also medical authorities recommending against smoking anything, including marijuana, which can hamper your immune system. But we’re being realistic here.) And since the most optimistic prediction for a vaccine is the end of the year, that camp could shrink fast.

As restaurants begin planning for a socially distanced reopening, it’s safe to say that people will be out and about in some form or fashion long before 2020 ends. Will you be able to refrain from sharing cold beers and tasty food with others? If you can’t, then you’ll probably be sharing joints with friends soon, too. No one said this would be easy.



