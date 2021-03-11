 
Ask a Stoner: Will 4/20 Be Virtual Again This Year?

Herbert Fuego | March 11, 2021 | 5:57am
Dear Stoner: Is 4/20 going to be virtual this year? Think you’ll be able to abstain from smoking with friends?
Gibby

Dear Gibby: April 20 is barely a month away, and the general population is still far from vaccinated, so yes, mainstream 4/20 events are going to be virtual this year — albeit not quite as virtual as in 2020 (especially if you're in Oklahoma). The stay-at-home orders were only a month old when 4/20 hit last year, leaving many event organizers scrambling to put their festivals, conferences and concerts online to salvage any revenue they could. Not only are most of those events not on the calendar in 2021, but our appetite for virtual events isn’t what it was one year ago.

Big 4/20 events will likely have to skip another year because of COVID-19.
Jacqueline Collins

As for your second question, I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t smoked weed around a small circle of friends over the past year, but sharing pipes and joints is still a no-go. A 4/20 session might have made me compromise that when I was nineteen, but that mode of thinking went out with my gravity bong. Please, get high without help from your friends for just a few more months.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

