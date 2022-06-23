Ask a Stoner: How Are Dispensaries Closing in Denver?

Dear Stoner: How are dispensaries closing in Denver? Give me one of those licenses. Weed sells itself.
Ed
Dear Ed: Opening a dispensary and achieving success isn’t impossible, but it’s not as easy as it seems. With just over 200 different dispensaries and most of the state’s growing operations, Denver has always been one of the country’s most competitive markets, but now it’s oversaturated. Medical marijuana sales in 2022 are down more than 43 percent from last year, according to the state Department of Revenue, while overall pot sales are down over 20 percent. Wholesale flower prices have plunged, too, falling more than 46 percent on average from January 2021 to April of this year.
