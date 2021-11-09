Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: How Are $40 Ounces of Weed Possible?

November 9, 2021 6:38AM

Ask a Stoner: How Are $40 Ounces of Weed Possible?
Westword
Dear Stoner: I saw $40 ounces of flower for sale yesterday at a dispensary in south Denver. How is that possible?
Lotus

Dear Lotus: Every crop is in season at some point, and fall happens to be the season for outdoor marijuana. Unlike indoor grows, which are harvested five to seven times a year, outdoor cultivations in Colorado are only harvested once every year, in the fall after being planted in the summer. Although the quality isn’t as good as that of their indoor counterparts, outdoor plants provide huge yields and end up becoming the starting material for a large portion of extracted products like vape cartridges and edibles. They also produce incredibly cheap flower for dispensaries willing to sell it.
click to enlarge Outdoor marijuana is considerably cheaper than pot grown indoors. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
Outdoor marijuana is considerably cheaper than pot grown indoors.
Jacqueline Collins
Ounces for sale at $40 an ounce probably won’t win any cannabis cups or blow terpene tests off the charts, but that’s not what weed priced at $1.43 per gram is expected to do. As long as it’s safe to consume — which isn’t guaranteed, given that price — bask in the win of a good deal. Most pot shops don’t have those outdoor connections, and those that do can only depend on it for a couple of months. If those nugs are good enough to be toked, then by all means, but such a cheap ounce sounds destined for homemade edibles. Maybe it’s time for some cannabutter?

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation