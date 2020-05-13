Why Colorado Tokers Love Mind Eraser

Our reasons for using cannabis range far and wide, as do the plant's benefits, but we shouldn't be ashamed of why many of us gravitate toward pot: Getting stoned after a long, hard day just feels good sometimes.

You might think that any old strain would fill that desire, but some are too racy and others too sleepy. I don't want focus after opening a surprise bill in the mail, but I don't want to forget why I came into the kitchen, either. It's a harder line to walk for regular cannabis users than it sounds, and we like to stick with what works. Trying a new type of weed carries risks of the unknown or worse, but with a name like Mind Eraser and an enthusiastic thumbs-up from the budtender, the juicy mystery strain seemed safe enough.

Mind Eraser is a blend of Memory Loss (bred from Amnesia Haze and Face Off OG) and a Forum phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies, so it's pretty easy to see why I was comfortable with giving it a whirl without any test drives after a shitty day. But the most important thing to know before trying an emergency knockout strain is when to use that punch. Anything too early will result in a messy house and possibly unbrushed teeth. Waiting too late could mean running a step slower the next morning.

And then I remembered that Mind Eraser is one of Elitch Gardens' fastest and most fucked-up roller coasters, and suddenly fears of a bumpy ride crept in. Was this going to erase my mind in an even more figurative sense than I thought, disorienting me to the point of a dizzy lobotomy patient? My earlier discussion with the budtender about my desire for a true haymaker calmed my nerves, but that sliver of worry was just big enough to throw a jam in my endocannabinoid conveyor belt.

Luckily, Mind Eraser didn't take me on too wild a ride, instead throwing a tarp over me just long enough that I could forget that rain cloud that had been above my head all day. Despite naturally being grouped in the "So you had a bad day" strains, Mind Eraser was also effective at relieving some minor physical and gastrointestinal pain — also known as a post-Cinco de Mayo tequila-and-beans hangover. On top of that, Mind Eraser put me to sleep on several nights after I'd already taken two-hour naps, a sign of a truly potent cut.

I've only come across Mind Eraser at Den-Rec and Elitch's so far (and I wouldn't recommend mixing those two), but the strain's parent, Memory Loss, has a similar — albeit initially more uplifting — effect, and is also sold in Colorado dispensaries.

Looks: Even if Mind Eraser's calyxes were a dark green, you couldn't tell by Den-Rec's take on the strain, which might scare rookies into thinking they're about to smoke something covered in cocoa dust. Those circular, melon-balled buds like to spike up and out, almost like little flames, with sugar leaves carrying more THC than some nugs do.

Smell: I expected something dry, thick and piney up front given its lineage, but was pleasantly surprised with a lighter, sweeter scent. Fruity, sour notes, like a vinaigrette, and fresh hints of orange peel and lemongrass lift up the nose before gassy, piney smells of Kush bring it back to Earth.

Flavor: Those Kush notes of sweet rubber, gas and pine are a bit stronger in the smoke, but they transition smoothly into more sweet, acidic flavors of berries and oranges.

Effects: Quick and calming, Mind Eraser doesn't waste any time helping you or your body forget (or at least not care about) the immediate past, but the same can be said for wit and deduction, so don't pop in an Aaron Sorkin movie or try to spark conversation after a session. Just sit back and let the canvas get clean.

Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.