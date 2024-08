Let's Name Some Old Cannabis Trends

click to enlarge There will always be novelty bongs, but those novelties change. Aaron Thackeray

I saw someone using a hemp wick to smoke a bowl the other day, and it made me wonder: What are some weed trends that have come and gone? Are there any current trends that you think will fade away?I was born in the 1990s, so my memory only stretches back so far, but this is fun to brainstorm. A lot of cannabis trends in the recent past have been in the extraction and hash realm, thanks largely to improving technology. Whether it was skillet or domed banger setups used for inefficient dabbing, early hash pens with primitive heat coils or CO2 and (to a lesser extent) BHO extraction , a lot of things have fallen out of favor after market corrections.Acrylic bongs, certain joint-rolling and vaporizing methods, and knife hits also strike me as past fads, but maybe that's my age talking. As far as current trends go, I don't see synthetic cannabis products or Delta-8 THC staying around for very long as more states legalize and federal reform gains momentum. It might take a few years, but these weird, altered forms of THC, like HHC, shouldn't stick around. That reminds me: Remember when CBD was the next big thing? That may have been the biggest fad of them all.