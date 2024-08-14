Let's Name Some Old Cannabis Trends

Dear Stoner: I saw someone using a hemp wick to smoke a bowl the other day, and it made me wonder: What are some weed trends that have come and gone? Are there any current trends that you think will fade away?
Andrew
Dear Andrew: I was born in the 1990s, so my memory only stretches back so far, but this is fun to brainstorm. A lot of cannabis trends in the recent past have been in the extraction and hash realm, thanks largely to improving technology. Whether it was skillet or domed banger setups used for inefficient dabbing, early hash pens with primitive heat coils or CO2 and (to a lesser extent) BHO extraction, a lot of things have fallen out of favor after market corrections.
Remember when CBD was the next big thing? That may have been the biggest fad of them all.
