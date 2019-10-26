Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Accepting Vaping Products

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is today, October 26, and in addition to prescription medications, authorities will be accepting an assortment of vaping products, including those filled with THC and CBD.

Citing vaping-related illnesses and deaths over the last several months, the DEA is taking "vaping devices and cartridges" in addition to prescription medication at any of its drop-off locations, and it doesn't matter what's inside them.

According to the Denver Police Department, Denver drop-off spots will accept electronic cigarettes and nicotine vaping products, as well as vaping products with marijuana extracts THC and CBD.

And DEA spokesperson Randy Ladd confirms that drop-off locations nationwide will accept vaping devices and cartridges with cannabis and other illegal substances without arresting the people dropping them off. "The devices, the vape liquids and those sorts of things, whether it's illicit or licit, that doesn't matter," he says.

The only thing that the DEA and Denver won't accept? Lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed from vaping products prior to drop-off, the DEA asks that you instead consult with stores that recycle them.

At least one death possibly connected to vaping has been reported in Colorado; officials from the state Department of Public Health and Environment are still working to determine the official cause. Over 1,600 confirmed cases of vaping-related illness have been reported nationwide, with 34 of those cases fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both nicotine and THC products have been connected to the hospital visits.

Most of the deaths has been linked to THC vaping products obtained on the black market, made with sketchy additives and toxic pesticides. While the vast majority of hospitalizations for THC products have been tried to black-market cartridges with traces of harmful pesticides and additives, at least one death was reportedly connected to a legal product purchased from a dispensary in Oregon.

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division is considering banning the production and sale of cannabis vape products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG), vitamin E acetate and medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), but will not take any official action until November.

Created to help rid medicine cabinets across the country of unneeded opioids and other potentially harmful prescription drugs, National Prescription Drug Day is held two times a year, in April and October. Coloradans disposed of over 16,000 pounds of prescription drugs in April, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration

Diversion Control Division. Here are the list of Denver drop-off spots open today, October 26:



1311 West 46th Avenue

3921 Holly Street

1625 South University Boulevard

2100 South Clay Street

4685 Peoria Street

1566 Washington Street

1331 Cherokee Street



Find Take-Back locations outside of Denver here.