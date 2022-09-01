Ask a Stoner: Has Netflix Given Up on Cannabis Programing?

Dear Stoner: Did Netflix give up on weed shows? That’s all I saw for a while, and now there’s nothing.
Rob
Dear Rob: Have you been following Netflix in the news lately? Subscribers are falling faster than dispensary sales. Netflix and pretty much every other streaming entity have been cutting projects and laying off employees at a scary pace in recent months — kind of like the pot industry. Both trades are relatively new and expanded at an unsustainable pace, and now we’re seeing them retract. Those parallels probably aren’t connected to your lack of desired pot content, but I’m not sure what you want more of, anyway.
Wait, HBO just got bought out, too? By Discovery Plus? Looks like we’re out of options.
Send questions to [email protected]