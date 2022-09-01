Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Has Netflix Given Up on Cannabis Programing?

September 1, 2022 6:00AM

Dear Stoner: Did Netflix give up on weed shows? That’s all I saw for a while, and now there’s nothing.
Rob

Dear Rob: Have you been following Netflix in the news lately? Subscribers are falling faster than dispensary sales. Netflix and pretty much every other streaming entity have been cutting projects and laying off employees at a scary pace in recent months — kind of like the pot industry. Both trades are relatively new and expanded at an unsustainable pace, and now we’re seeing them retract. Those parallels probably aren’t connected to your lack of desired pot content, but I’m not sure what you want more of, anyway.
Outside of the Murder Mountain documentary about the dangers of growing weed in California's Emerald Triangle, most of Netflix’s cannabis shows have been bunk. Third-rate cannabis cooking shows or a mediocre dispensary sitcom aren’t pulling in a ton of new viewers for Netflix, and the allure and intrigue of legal cannabis can only resonate with the general public for so long. Now, if HBO wanted to dive into that realm, I’d be interested.

Wait, HBO just got bought out, too? By Discovery Plus? Looks like we’re out of options.

Send questions to [email protected]
