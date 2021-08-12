Ask a Stoner: New York Already Has Better Smoking Laws

y’all?
Choppy
Dear Choppy: Colorado governments as a whole have put their heads in the sand when it
comes to public cannabis consumption. People have been smoking joints at parks, in alleyways and in
parked cars for decades, and unless we become the Philippines, that’s not going to change any time soon.
the way — were just smart enough to realize they weren’t going to stop it, so they might as well end the
needless tickets and fines. Denver is still trying to confine social pot use to licensed businesses, of which there is currently one.
It’s not like New Yorkers are allowed to smoke wherever they want now that weed is legal there.
Smoking of any kind is only allowed in private residences and vehicles, tobacco bars and stores, hotel
rooms designated for smokers and city sidewalks fifteen away from a health-care facility entrance. Oh,
shit — that is pretty much everywhere....
