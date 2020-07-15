Why Colorado Tokers Love Night Terror OG

I've been grateful to have a back yard during this strange, long summer. The little sliver of earth and sunlight aids my quest for a solid base tan while successfully nurturing a tomato or two. And not only does the sun fix my pasty skin, but it also drains excess energy.

Working out or even reading in the direct sunlight for more than fifteen minutes takes my internal battery down by at least 20 percent, as if I had just walked a few miles — which is nice for my jittery legs when I'm not especially active. But my own slice of the world has recently been taken over by wasps, and I'm no longer welcome back there, as these tiny demon drones terrorize my every step and attempt to grill. Stuck inside researching partly humane, mostly vengeful wasp removal techniques while trying to stay cool during the peak of summer heat, I needed some help tuning down.

For whatever reason, I thought something called Night Terror OG would be my savior.

It wasn't like I intended to buy a strain bred from Blue Dream, a daytime strain with a notoriously heady high, but that's exactly what I did when blindly ordering online without doing research. Night Terror's breeder, Rare Dankness, usually leans toward more heavy Kush and OG styles, so it seemed like a no-brainer for a nighttime session. Eight hours later, as I lay in bed wide awake going over adolescent wins and losses, it became clear that decision wasn't a no-brainer. Just absent-minded.

Even weirder, Night Terror OG is largely labeled as an "indica" online, and one with relaxing effects, at that. However, both my House of Dankness budtender and I agreed that the strain sways much more toward daytime use, leading to plenty of listless Internet surfing and wandering around the house after a joint. That lost energy quickly becomes bewilderment when mixed with a cup of coffee, and that doesn't help me chill out, nor is it the right kind of energy for taking on a family of evil, winged savages. An easy bike ride or game of 21 on the basketball court, though? You betcha.

I've spotted Night Terror at Colorado Harvest Company, House of Dankness and Life Flower Dispensary in Denver, as well as several pot shops in Colorado Springs and on the Western Slope.

Looks: Night Terror can feature the occasional light spot of purple (and dark-purple fan leaves), but the chunky, large buds are dominated by a nuclear lime green that should warn you of an upcoming head buzz — like bright spots on a poisonous tree frog.

Smell: Although not overpowering, Night Terror's scent showcases thick, syrupy notes of blueberries when I break apart nugs for a joint, followed by subtle, sweet floral notes like a spray of rosewater, and dry hints of rubber and pine.

Flavor: Floral, rosy flavors and those dry, rubber notes sort of wrap around the tongue before hints of blueberries dance on my tastebuds, with lingering tastes of juniper or pine.

Effects: Night Terror may be considered a relaxing strain by some users, but it skewed heavily toward the racy, disorienting end for me, even if my eyes stayed heavy throughout the day. The hazy energy is long-lasting, but the comedown is limited, making it a strong choice for outdoor activities.

Home grower's take: "I tried Night Terror out about a year ago and kept it around for another three runs. It took a little long to fully bloom, but the plants were easy to manipulate, and the yield makes me okay with the extra time. She can shoot up in the middle weeks, which surprised me the first time. So did the high, which was way more Somali Taxi Ride [another Rare Dankness strain with a strong head high] than a strong OG."

