Ask a Stoner: Are All Discounted Weed Products Old or Crummy?

October 28, 2021 6:45AM

Dear Stoner: If weed or edibles are on sale, does that mean that they're old, or that they just suck?
Devlin

Dear Devlin: Clearance items, sales, BOGOs — there’s always a reason for them, and the goodness of a store owner’s heart ain't it. But while most of the bigger price cuts are linked to poor performance or a nearing expiration date, you can still find good value or a few gems. And even if those gummies are stale, the THC still works. Who’s eating anything infused with distillate for the flavor, anyway?
Sometimes a discount occurs because a dispensary's supply cultivation grew too much of a certain strain.
Sometimes a discount occurs because a dispensary’s supply cultivation grew too much of a certain strain.
Scott Lentz
Cannabis deals aren't always linked to poor quality. Sometimes a dispensary’s supply cultivation grew too much of a certain strain, or a general manager overestimated how many edibles the store would sell over the holidays. There are also new brands trying to get a foot in the door, and offering products at a significant discount is a fast way to do that. Be a discerning shopper, and take advantage.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
