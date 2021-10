Ask a Stoner: Are All Discounted Weed Products Old or Crummy?

click to enlarge Sometimes a discount occurs because a dispensary’s supply cultivation grew too much of a certain strain. Scott Lentz

If weed or edibles are on sale, does that mean that they're old, or that they just suck?Clearance items, sales, BOGOs — there’s always a reason for them, and the goodness of a store owner’s heart ain't it. But while most of the bigger price cuts are linked to poor performance or a nearing expiration date, you can still find good value or a few gems. And even if those gummies are stale, the THC still works . Who’s eating anything infused with distillate for the flavor, anyway?Cannabis deals aren't always linked to poor quality. Sometimes a dispensary’s supply cultivation grew too much of a certain strain, or a general manager overestimated how many edibles the store would sell over the holidays. There are also new brands trying to get a foot in the door, and offering products at a significant discount is a fast way to do that. Be a discerning shopper, and take advantage.