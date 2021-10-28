Ask a Stoner: Are All Discounted Weed Products Old or Crummy?

Dear Stoner: If weed or edibles are on sale, does that mean that they're old, or that they just suck?
Devlin
Dear Devlin: Clearance items, sales, BOGOs — there’s always a reason for them, and the goodness of a store owner’s heart ain't it. But while most of the bigger price cuts are linked to poor performance or a nearing expiration date, you can still find good value or a few gems. And even if those gummies are stale, the THC still works. Who’s eating anything infused with distillate for the flavor, anyway?
