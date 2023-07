Reader: The Funny Part Is That Oreoz Is Safer Than Oreos

Weed's not a federally legal product, so good luck.

That's the way the cookies crumble! Although in recent years Oreo's offerings have exploded, with everything from gluten-free versions to a long list of new flavors, Nabisco and Oreo trademark owner Mondelez International aren't keen on expanding into the weed trade just yet.Attorneys working for Intercontinental Great Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Mondelez, recently sent a cease-and-desist demand to a cannabis grower in Colorado. According to Mondelez's attorneys, cannabis breeders and growers were aware of the "overwhelming success and the fame of the Oreo brand" when they named Oreoz, Lemon Oreoz and Mint Oreoz, among other strains. The letter points to various images and branding associated with the cookies that have been used to market cannabis products, and argues that Oreoz is "virtually identical to our client's famous mark."