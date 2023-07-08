Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: The Funny Part Is That Oreoz Is Safer Than Oreos

July 8, 2023 9:28AM

Who's got their hands in the cookie jar?
Unsplash/Arturo Esparza
That's the way the cookies crumble! Although in recent years Oreo's offerings have exploded, with everything from gluten-free versions to a long list of new flavors, Nabisco and Oreo trademark owner Mondelez International aren't keen on expanding into the weed trade just yet.

Attorneys working for Intercontinental Great Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Mondelez, recently sent a cease-and-desist demand to a cannabis grower in Colorado. According to Mondelez's attorneys, cannabis breeders and growers were aware of the "overwhelming success and the fame of the Oreo brand" when they named Oreoz, Lemon Oreoz and Mint Oreoz, among other strains. The letter points to various images and branding associated with the cookies that have been used to market cannabis products, and argues that Oreoz is "virtually identical to our client’s famous mark."

But is that just so much crying over spilled milk? In their comments on the Westword Instagram page, readers suggest that this case is not a winner. Says George: 
Weed's not a federally legal product, so good luck.
Adds Staci:
Ummm, so it's Oreoz not Oreo; it doesn't hold any weight.
Offers Ed: 
Almost as brilliant as Bud Light's sales strategy.
Notes Bolivar:
 The funny part is that weed is safer than cookies.
Suggests Lex:
Name change to O'Rio?
Concludes Colban:
Pssshhh… narcs
Which do you prefer, Oreos or Oreoz? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
