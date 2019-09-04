 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Pink House Cherry Creek location at 111 South Madison Street has closed.EXPAND
The Pink House Cherry Creek location at 111 South Madison Street has closed.
Nina Petrovic

Pink House Closes Last Dispensary in Denver

Nina Petrovic | September 4, 2019 | 6:10am
AA

One of Colorado's earliest dispensary names is no longer active in Denver. The Pink House's Cherry Creek location, once one of several stores under the Pink House brand in the city and the last one remaining, closed its doors earlier this summer.

Established in 2010, the Pink House was a growing dispensary brand in Colorado when recreational sales began in 2014. But the Pink House kept a medical focus at its South Pearl Street and Peoria Crossing locations, selling to recreational customers only at a store on Federal Boulevard. All three are now closed.

Related Stories

The Pink House isn't gone from Colorado altogether, however: Both the medical-only store in Colorado Springs and a small-batch recreational wholesale cultivation are still operating, according to a company  announcement in 2018.

The dispensary at 111 South Madison Street was caught in a neighborhood debate in 2018 when it applied for a recreational sales license, with the Cherry Creek East Association expressing concern over parking, traffic and attracting people the association did not want in the neighborhood. A recreational license was never issued to the location.

According to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, the location no longer had a medical dispensary license as of August 1. Pink House owner Elliott Klug could not be reached for comment.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >