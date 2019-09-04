Pink House Closes Last Dispensary in Denver

One of Colorado's earliest dispensary names is no longer active in Denver. The Pink House's Cherry Creek location, once one of several stores under the Pink House brand in the city and the last one remaining, closed its doors earlier this summer.

Established in 2010, the Pink House was a growing dispensary brand in Colorado when recreational sales began in 2014. But the Pink House kept a medical focus at its South Pearl Street and Peoria Crossing locations, selling to recreational customers only at a store on Federal Boulevard. All three are now closed.

The Pink House isn't gone from Colorado altogether, however: Both the medical-only store in Colorado Springs and a small-batch recreational wholesale cultivation are still operating, according to a company announcement in 2018.

The dispensary at 111 South Madison Street was caught in a neighborhood debate in 2018 when it applied for a recreational sales license, with the Cherry Creek East Association expressing concern over parking, traffic and attracting people the association did not want in the neighborhood. A recreational license was never issued to the location.

According to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, the location no longer had a medical dispensary license as of August 1. Pink House owner Elliott Klug could not be reached for comment.