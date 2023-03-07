Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Pot-Friendly Shuttles to DIA Sound Like Security Trouble

March 7, 2023 6:10AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: A weed-friendly bus to the airport would cause more trouble than it's worth. All the weird looks and extra hassles from security because of how bad you smell? No, thanks.
Move Along

Dear Move Along: Denver recently issued the city's first marijuana hospitality license for a mobile lounge, and the service is booking rides to Denver International Airport. While that might scare you, there were already loads of people walking through airports reeking of burnt weed every day. Creating a permitted service that ensures safer and legal consumption methods probably won't increase that.
click to enlarge
A new mobile marijuana lounge is booking rides to Denver International Airport.
Jacqueline Collins
I've seen people hotboxing their cars in the airport parking lot, ripping hash pens outside of the entrance and eating edibles in the ticketing line. (I may have been that person once or twice.) Being stoned in public isn't a crime in Colorado, though, and most of us are smart enough to leave or throw away any cannabis before joining the security line. At least a shuttle would keep that consumption more confined.

Given how few cannabis crime incidents have been reported by DIA since legalization occurred, I don't expect a pot-friendly shuttle to create new problems for those of us who smell like hot leaf, regardless of our transportation method. And unlike drunk people, high folks don't cause problems at the airport — other than walking too slow.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation