Ask a Stoner: Pot-Friendly Shuttles to DIA Sound Like Security Trouble

Dear Stoner: A weed-friendly bus to the airport would cause more trouble than it's worth. All the weird looks and extra hassles from security because of how bad you smell? No, thanks.
Move Along
Dear Move Along: Denver recently issued the city's first marijuana hospitality license for a mobile lounge, and the service is booking rides to Denver International Airport. While that might scare you, there were already loads of people walking through airports reeking of burnt weed every day. Creating a permitted service that ensures safer and legal consumption methods probably won't increase that.
throw away any cannabis before joining the security line. At least a shuttle would keep that consumption more confined.
Given how few cannabis crime incidents have been reported by DIA since legalization occurred, I don't expect a pot-friendly shuttle to create new problems for those of us who smell like hot leaf, regardless of our transportation method. And unlike drunk people, high folks don't cause problems at the airport — other than walking too slow.
