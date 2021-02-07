Reader: Proposed Bill Would Just Create Another Marijuana Black Market

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

State representative Yadira Caraveo has drafted a bill that would ban any form of legal marijuana, recreational or medical, that tests over 15 percent THC. The sweeping proposal also calls for a number of restrictions to the state's medical marijuana program, including a requirement that medical marijuana patients only be allowed to purchase a pre-designated dosage and allotment of certain products decided by a physician, similar to a drug prescription.

And that's not all: Caraveo's bill proposes limiting the potency of edibles and would ban any roadside signage for marijuana, as well as prohibit the hiring of social media influencers "who appeal to minors in order to market its store." While the measure has yet to be introduced, Colorado cannabis-industry stakeholders are already complaining that it could doom the business — and that its mere existence could signal the start of a battle over the potency of commercial pot products.

Readers are already fighting mad in their comments on the Westword Facebook post reporting on Caraveo's draft bill. Says Victor:

From those who brought you 3.2 beer for how long?

Responds Wolffe:



The government needs to keep its nose out of where it isn't wanted. Over-regulation of legal marijuana is just going to create another black market. It's a fucking plant: Stop this nonsense!



Suggests Jay:

Lower the potency, lower that tax.



Wonders Viktoria:



So they're going to make anything over 80 proof alcohol illegal too, right?

Notes Jordan:



It would be great if people understood the terpene and cannabinoid profile have more to do with the effects of cannabis on your person than the sole amount of THC.



Asks Ash:



Representative Yadira Caraveo, why are you trying to restart the failed War on Drugs? Why are you trying to re-criminalize marijuana? (Which is what you will do by driving customers back to dealers instead of licensed shops.) It’s bad enough our reps don’t want us to be energy self-sufficient; stay the heck away from our maryjane.



And Brandon concludes:



Why not work on something productive like MMJ banking?



See Caraveo's draft bill here. What do you think of the proposed changes? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.