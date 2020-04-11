 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Cannasseur is located at 41 Precision Drive, Pueblo West.EXPAND
Cannasseur is located at 41 Precision Drive, Pueblo West.
Courtesy of Cannasseur

Pueblo West Pot Company Sold to General Cannabis

Thomas Mitchell | April 11, 2020 | 6:25am
AA

General Cannabis Corp. has agreed to purchase The Organic Seed LLC, a southern Colorado marijuana company that includes Cannasseur dispensary, a greenhouse cultivation and an infused-product facility in Pueblo West. The deal doesn't involve any cash; Organic Seed's owners will receive stock in General Cannabis, a public, Denver-based company.

According to the April 9 announcement, General Cannabis will acquire Cannasseur for $2.35 million of General Cannabis common equity, priced at the time of closing, subject to a floor of $0.45 per share and a ceiling of $0.55 per share.

Cannasseur previously owned a medical dispensary in Colorado Springs, but that was acquired by Nuvue Pharma by 2019. Open in 2015, Cannasseur is a recreational-only dispensary with an estimated annual revenue of $4 million, according to General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman. The supply grow for Cannasseur, a 12,000-square-foot light-deprivation greenhouse, will also go to General Cannabis, as will the marijuana extraction facility that produces Dabtek concentrates.

Related Stories

“The acquisition of Cannasseur is integral to our growth strategy of acquiring and operating cultivation, manufacturing and retail assets,” Gutterman says in a statement announcing the deal. “Further, it enables us to provide products and services to customers who depend on cannabis-based products for medicinal support.”

General Cannabis also owns Next Big Crop, a marijuana construction management and consulting firm, and is interested in expanding.  "We will continue to look for similar opportunities that meet our acquisition criteria," Gutterman says.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.