Comment of the Day Reader: Imagine How Hungry Grasshoppers With the Munchies Are! An insect infestation is killing Colorado's outdoor cannabis crop. By Westword Staff October 1, 2023 Flickr/Matt Lemmon

McIntosh and his son, Ben, run Humble Farms, a three-tiered cultivation facility in Ordway, a small town in southern Colorado. There they grow the majority of their plants in a greenhouse and under electronic lighting in a warehouse, but they've kept a section of the property for outdoor plants since launching in 2019. This year, however, Humble Farms won't be offering any outdoor flower because of the insect invasion.



"They eat at the base of the plant. We put 1,000 plants in the ground, and within a few days there were three left," Ben McIntosh recalls.



Readers bit into the subject in their comments on the Can you blame 'em? Counters Ontoneyo: No one wants that outdoor, anyway. Recalls Arekksu: Had one get into my greenhouse and cut a freshly transplanted clone in half. Asks Crista: Should I send my cats?

Notes Shanna: My chickens and turkey will eat them happily.

Offers Cally: The answer is diversity. Stop monocropping. This is how farming goes.. different crops have good and bad years just like in nature. Plan to have years like this.

Suggests Bovesy: Since pesticides and other treatments also can harm consumers, growers should consider that mycology is the new frontier for safer treatments. We have an amazing myco society here that works with the Denver Botanical Gardens. Concludes Nancy:

Grasshoppers are hungry to start with — what will they be like with the munchies?

