Reader: Cultivation for Personal Use Should Not Be a Crime

Dan and Ashley thought they were following the rules when they started growing four marijuana plants in their back yard in Washington Park. But after a neighbor reported them to the cops, the couple was thrown into a legal quagmire that led to Ashley's arrest, a temporary restraining order giving the DPD the power to change the locks on their home, and challenges they'll have to deal with over the next two and a half years that include a lien against their home and the threat of random police searches.

Most readers were appalled to learn of the city's actions.

John says:

