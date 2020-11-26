Ask a Stoner: Has the Entire West Coast Legalized Weed?

Dear Stoner: I’m driving along the West Coast soon — from Denver through Arizona and Nevada, and then into California before I drive up through Oregon and Washington. For the first time ever, I don’t need to worry about getting arrested for weed, or worry about finding it...do I?
Bryan
Dear Bryan: You’re not totally in the clear yet. While the majority of states you’re driving through are now cannabis-friendly and flush with dispensaries, you’ll have to briefly drive through Utah or New Mexico during the early stages of your trip, and neither state has yet legalized recreational cannabis. And although Arizona voters just approved legalization, you won’t wont be able to buy recreational weed there until next spring at the earliest.
We’re not downplaying your newfound freedom, though. Cannabis users can now drive through most of the West Coast (Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska, if you want to get technical) as well as the nearby states of Nevada, Arizona and Montana, without having to worry about some chud with a badge ruining their trip (and possibly more) over a few grams of vacation weed.
Here’s to the rest of the country following suit soon.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
