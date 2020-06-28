Reader: Lightshade Is No Walmart of Weed

While many business plans have been on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, there's been plenty of action in the cannabis industry. And on June 22, Sacred Seed, one of the city's original dispensaries, was acquired by Lightshade, a Denver-based dispensary chain that also dates back a decade.

"We didn't really publicly put ourselves on the market. We were able to do it quietly," says Sacred Seed co-owner Jennifer Kilbourne. "Lightshade just matched up with us the most culturally. They're independent, like we have been, and our main goal was to pass the torch to a group that we confidently felt could sustain in this crazy industry."

Readers responded quickly to the news. Says Alexis:

First dispensary I ever went to. I don’t hate Lightshade, tho.



Adds Ben:

I shopped back when they were the OG Sweet Leaf on Leetsdale. First place I went when I got my red card. Sad day.



Suggests April:

This won't be the last deal in the industry. And at least this one isn't another link in a Walmart of weed.



Notes Ryan:

Lightshade has also been in the Denver dispensary business for a decade and has always run a forward-thinking operation with quality products and people. Fare thee well, Sacred Seed.

Sacred Seed will become the ninth location in the Lightshade chain. The dispensary at 5885 East Evans Avenue has already started the transition, with a soft opening later this week.

