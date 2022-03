Ask a Stoner: Should Growers Retire Strains More Often?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

Is growing the same strains for a while bad? I get that growers need to switch things up, but what if users depend on the effects?Sometimes a mother plant reaches a point of diminishing returns for cloning and a grower needs to scrap the line once the harvest quality drops. However, most of this hamster wheel is powered by the constant equation of how many in-house, legacy and “exotic” strains to sell. Sticking to Sour Diesel isn’t enough anymore , even if you’re growing the truest, stankiest cut in town. People want new and rare, and cannabis growers have to stay steps ahead when breeding or growing strains , which takes months. Cannabis growers are a creative bunch, too, and even Bruce Springsteen gets bored of playing the hits all the time.These commercial trends aren’t specific to cannabis — eavesdrop on a few Starbucks orders or hang out at a craft beer bar if you don’t believe me — but they can affect people who depend on a specific strain for certain effects, whether medical or recreational. Most dispensaries try to work with patients and repeat customers on finding a strain with similar terpenes or effects if a favorite is retired, but it’s a downside of regular cannabis use, no doubt.