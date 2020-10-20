 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Smoking Weed and Seasonal Allergies

Herbert Fuego | October 20, 2020 | 8:01am
Westword
AA

Dear Stoner: I’ve smoked weed off and on for years, but since starting again this fall, I’ve had a runny nose, watery eyes and clogged sinuses. My seasonal allergies usually aren’t this bad. Can weed cause hay fever?
Dante

Unsplash/Brittany Colette

Dear Dante: Chances are slim, but you could be allergic to weed itself. Cannabis pollen can spark allergic reactions after contact or smoke inhalation.

Smoking anything is a bad idea when allergies are on full blast, but oral consumption of THC and CBD can actually help open airways, while cannabis use has also been shown to decrease histamine production and inflammation, both of which cause discomfort and congestion during allergy attacks. However, smoking during hay fever season is a surefire way to worsen symptoms and tighten the airways, so switch to edibles or stop smoking for a bit, and see what happens.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

