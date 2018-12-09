Reader: Hurry Up on Social Consumption, Since We Already Approved It

It's been more than two years since Denver voters approved Initiative 300, which was supposed to allow for social consumption sites in the city.
But today, only one such spot is open, while a second license has been approved. Those disappointing numbers have Denver City Council members wondering if it's time to change some of the provisions in the city's pilot program, including the 1,000-foot buffer from "vulnerable" organizations and businesses, which severely limits the options for anyone going for a license.
But readers have more suggestions: Says Dom:
Here's a crazy idea: Implement it as it was voted on, instead of gutting it with committees. City council should not be able to go directly against the voters.
Adds KL:
Hurry the fuck up, we voted for this already.
Explains Josh:
It takes a politician to see 2+2 and arrive at 5. We already have licenses for bars and tobacco lounges. Come on, now. This should be easy.
Suggests Troy:
How about just allowing it anywhere that cigarette smoking is allowed? Is that too difficult?
Respond Stan:
That'll be the day, when we can smoke the winos off 16th Street .
Wonders Patrick:
Don’t smoke in public, but soon safe shooting stations?
"Denver City Council Open to Changing Pot Consumption Project?"
While Denver City Council just approved opening a safe-injection site (once the Colorado Legislature approves enabling legislation), and Mayor Michael Hancock has announced that people who were convicted of marijuana offenses that today would not be crimes crimes may be pardoned, Denver City Council continues to grapple with the social cannabis consumption licensing program.
Councilwoman Kendra Black was tasked with making recommendations to her fellow councilmembers on how to improve the much-criticized licensing program that's only issued two business licenses for social pot use since it was launched over fifteen months ago. Her task force, comprising city officials, business owners and pot-industry members, completed its list of recommendations in October, but at the time, she wasn't confident that her colleagues would be on board with many of them.
A lot can change in a few weeks, though. Last month, Black's first go-round of presenting her recommendations was cut short by a tight meeting schedule and heavy public testimony. The second try, on Monday, December 3, didn't end with any formal decisions, either — but it did suggest that a resolution is within reach, and may be made official next month.
What do you think of the city's social consumption program (or lack thereof)? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.
