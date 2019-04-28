Reader: We Deserve the Rights of Drinkers and Cigarette Smokers

Since people began congregating in Civic Center Park on April 20 over a decade ago, the gatherings have gone from political rallies urging the legalization of marijuana to celebrations, since Coloradans voted to do just that in November 2012. Still, more than six years later, the state is still grappling with how to handle public consumption.

And there was plenty of it at Civic Center Park on April 20, 2019.

Says Robert:

No violence. Everyone was COOL! MAN! "Roooooooooooollll another one, just like the other one."



Notes Antonio:

People been smoking weed illegally in public when it was illegal...

Replies Suze:

How long will we have to wait to enjoy our rights to consume legal marijuana?

Observes Hallie:

All they would have to do is provide a space for social consumption and people would stop lighting up everywhere else. But they don't want to actually stop it, because if they don't stop it they get to charge you twice: They get to charge you for buying your weed and then they get to charge you for smoking it.



Adds Rachel:

If you can smoke your stupid vape pens and cigs and cigars outside, why not weed? Absolutely no difference...there is no such thing as a contact high. Let us be free.

Responds Holly:

We can hope and pray that we’ll AT least get the same rights as cigarette smokers ....... since when was that something to be envied anyway?

Concludes Heath:

Regulate like alcohol, common sense vs stoner logic.



Keep reading for more on the fight for social consumption.

Jaqueline Collins

"Private Events Up, Citations Down on 4/20"

Jacqueline Collins

"Will This Be Our Last 420 Without Real Social Consumption?"



Jacqueline Collins

"State's Second-Largest Dispensary Chain Opposes Social Use Bill"

Marijuana Deals Near You

A bill that would legalize social pot consumption businesses in the state passed through the Colorado House on April 18, right before the annual 4/20 celebration, and moved on to the Senate.

Though the bill has opponents in anti-pot groups and clean-air advocates, the six-year effort is largely supported by the marijuana industry. However, one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains is now resisting the measure. The Green Solution, Colorado's second-largest dispensary chain, came out in opposition of House Bill 1230 during the first Senate committee hearing on April 25.

If passed, the new bill would allow permitted hotels, music venues, yoga studios and any 21-and-up business to allow pot consumption, and that includes smoking. It could even give these businesses the chance to sell small amounts of cannabis, doing away with the bring-your-own models under which private events and lounges currently operate.

What do you think of the proposal? The fact that more than six years after Amendment 64 passed, this state still doesn't have provisions for social consumption? Post a comment or send an email to marijuana@westword.com.