Ask a Stoner: How Can I Shorten a THC Tolerance Break?

I think I need to take a tolerance break, but I do use THC for pain. Is there a way to shorten an effective tolerance break?The Achilles heel of weed: The more you smoke it, the less powerful it becomes. Some miracle plant, right? Taking a tolerance break shouldn’t be a big deal for recreational users. In fact, they’re sort of necessary. Hitting reset after our THC receptors are overloaded is healthy — and helpful on the wallet, because weed may be cheaper than it used to be, but it still ain’t cheap. For medical marijuana patients like you, though, taking a tolerance break has bigger consequences.Work out and hydrate often to hasten the body’s cleansing process, as if you’re nearing a drug test, and don’t be afraid to take CBD. Although it won’t get you high, CBD doesn’t affect THC tolerance, because our bodies absorb CBD through different receptors. There’s also a belief that the homeostasis that CBD helps you achieve can shorten a tolerance break.Hey, at the very least, it might help you fall asleep after a day of exercise.