Ask a Stoner: I'm Sticking to Edibles on 4/20 for the First Time

click to enlarge Trying to convert from smoking weed to eating it? There are plenty of retail and DIY options. Jacqueline Collins

I’d like to join my friend’s 4/20 festivities, but a recent surgery stops me from smoking. How do I sustain a high all day on edibles?If ingesting edibles is safe, then you can have your best 4/20 yet — or worst, if you overeat. The key is figuring out your tolerance in advance. A test run with 5 or 10 milligrams of THC is a good start before making a true dispensary run the week of 4/20 to take advantage of holiday deals on edibles. Non-alcoholic IPAs with 10 milligrams of THC , the standard weed gummy or infused sodas are easy options to stay on the same level as your dope-smoking friends on 4/20, or you can play chef with professionally infused butter THC distillate powder or a DIY pot brownie mix . These are usually dosed at 10 milligrams of THC per serving, so consume slowly, and give each dose up to two hours to kick in. It sounds nerdy, but creating a time schedule might be worth the extra five minutes to avoid any mishaps or weed comas.