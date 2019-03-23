Reader: Worst Munchie Snack? Ant-Covered Chicken Nuggets!

This week, our Stoner tackled a truly profound question: "What's the most fucked-up thing you've ever eaten while high?"
His own answer was sadly mundane. "I don’t get much crazier than blending up various baked goods (pie, cheesecake, baklava, etc.) with ice cream and milk for a shake," our Stoner confessed, "or taking two waffles, buttering them and making a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But that’s much harder on my arteries than my tastebuds."
Our readers served up far more creative concoctions, many involving ramen. Says Diane:
A quesadilla with (cooked) chicken ramen noodles inside. But it was actually really good!
Adds Tado:
Ramen with ketchup.
Responds Kevin:
Peanut butter on an uncooked ramen brick.
But there are other options. Shares Johnny:
Three-day old stuffed pizza that had been left out in the dead of summer.
Offers Rob:
Tuna fish, peanut butter and cheddar cheese on toast...a bowl of Cap’n Crunch with Oreos in chocolate milk for dessert. Nom!
Says Chuy:
A corn-dog milkshake from Sonic. I was working there...
Confesses Karl:
An absurd amount of vegan faux-bacon. It was terrible.
Offers Sam:
Decided to try banana chips and guacamole. Turns out it's pretty good.
Says Broderick:
I ate a frozen burrito like a popsicle.
Warns Monte:
I fell asleep with an open box of McDonald's chicken nuggets. Woke up and immediately took a bite of one. It was covered in ants.
Replies Eugene:
I once reached into a box of Nilla Wafers, pulled out a handful and stuffed them in my mouth, only to find out that somebody had emptied the ashtray into the box.
Then there's this from James:
Raw garlic cloves rolled up in Kraft singles. Couldn't get the taste of garlic out of my mouth for literally 2-3 days.
The top choice? PB&J in a tortilla, which is apparently a crowd-pleaser whether you're sober or stoned.
Although Herbert Fuego's menu paled compared to those of many readers, he did offer a handy tip. Crush Pizza & Tap will make you a “4/20 pizza,” topping it with whatever the kitchen feels like at the time, whether that's cheeseburger sliders or chicken cordon bleu.
What's the worst thing you've eaten while stoned? Can you top the munchie treats that our readers shared? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.
