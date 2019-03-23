Reader: Worst Munchie Snack? Ant-Covered Chicken Nuggets!

This week, our Stoner tackled a truly profound question: "What's the most fucked-up thing you've ever eaten while high?"

His own answer was sadly mundane. "I don’t get much crazier than blending up various baked goods (pie, cheesecake, baklava, etc.) with ice cream and milk for a shake," our Stoner confessed, "or taking two waffles, buttering them and making a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But that’s much harder on my arteries than my tastebuds."

Our readers served up far more creative concoctions, many involving ramen. Says Diane: