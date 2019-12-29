Reader: Marijuana Might Hurt Fertility, but It Helped My Husband Be a Better Dad

Does smoking make your sperm too sleepy too swim?

A recent study suggested that Colorado's fertility rate is slowing faster than the rate in any other states. Could cannabis be the culprit? Anecdotal evidence (from couples worried about getting pregnant) indicates that stoners might have lazy sperm, and one recent study involving just over 1,200 men smoking pot once a week for three months showed that 130 of them saw a 29 percent dip in sperm count. Meanwhile, another study found that 29 out of 200 women who’d smoked pot within the past three months reportedly put off ovulating from one to several days on average.

Still, the recent stories about Colorado’s slowing birth rate cite high child-care costs, better access to contraceptives and other generational and economic reasons unrelated to marijuana.

And our readers have other opinions. Says Emilano:

Craft beer affects testosterone, also. Instant man boobs...

Reid gets right to the point:

There's too many goddamn people as it is, let the fertility rate be low.

Comments Jason:



Do you want more people or not? you bitched when too many people were coming here to Colorado, now you are bitching about not enough people being born here in an age when we are worried about overpopulation.....I don't think people know what they want outside just enjoying complaining.



Explains Christopher:

With rent this high and wages this low, we're not exactly aiming for the ovaries.

Adds Lyndy:

We just don't want kids... has nothing to do with pot and more of the fact that my husband is fixed..



Counters Chris:

After years of fighting infertility, my husband quit smoking pot. Six months later, we were pregnant. He started smoking again the next day. It's helped him be a better father.

And then there's this from Caroline:

This is one of THE DUMBEST questions I've ever seen in my life.



It's not a dumb question for scientists, however.

Some physicians definitely believe that regular cannabis use by both males and females could increase the chances of infertility, and that smoking pot can exacerbate pre-existing fertility issues, notes Herbert Fuego. Still, the recent stories about Colorado’s slowing birth rate largely cited high child-care costs, better access to contraceptives and other generational and economic reasons unrelated to marijuana.

What do you think about cannabis's connections to infertility? Post a comment or email your thoughts to marijuana@westword.com.