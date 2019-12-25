Ask a Stoner: Suggesting New Strains to Growers

Dear Stoner: How do we suggest new strains? I know it takes a long time to grow weed, but is there a way for someone without growing knowledge to communicate concepts to growers?

Matthew

Dear Matthew: Although their outreach isn’t as expansive as that of other industries, cannabis companies need feedback more than coffee roasters or craft brewers (which both probably receive too much feedback). Breeding and experimenting with cannabis is a huge climb even inside of a basement or warehouse, but studying terpene and genetic profiles in a lab and building a legal database of customer feedback certainly speeds up that process.

EXPAND Scott Lentz

Even before all the research and technology afforded by legalization, consumer feedback had long been driving the market. Why do you think Cookies strains became so popular, or Sour Diesel long before that? People told their dealers. Nowadays, you can email and direct-message breeders, growers and retailers, making these suggestions far easier to deliver.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.