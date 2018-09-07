Is the DA Threatening to Bring in the Feds in the Sweet Leaf Case?

In another strange twist to the Sweet Leaf saga, the lawyer representing one of the dispensary chain's owners has accused the Denver District Attorney of sabotaging a grand jury investigation and even threatening to bring in federal authorities.

Attorney Rob Corry was hired by Sweet Leaf co-owner Christian Johnson last month, and hit the ground running on August 31, filing a motion requesting an end to a grand jury investigation into Johnson, his fellow co-owners Anthony Suaro and Mathew Aiken, and the rest of the company. Once one of Colorado's largest dispensary operations, Sweet Leaf saw eight of its stores in Denver and Aurora raided in late 2017 by local law enforcement agencies for alleged illegal marijuana sales.

Since then, the City of Denver has shut down all of Sweet Leaf's locations within Denver, while the state Marijuana Enforcement Division suspended the company's remaining stores in Aurora, Federal Heights and Thornton in August. Sweet Leaf is currently appealing the City of Denver's decision in district court, and is awaiting further discipline from the MED concerning its other stores. Eighteen former Sweet Leaf budtenders were arrested in connection to the investigation (all of their charges were dismissed), but no Sweet Leaf owners or management have yet been charged.