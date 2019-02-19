Ask a Stoner: Aren't Denver Teachers Drug-Tested for Pot?

Dear Stoner: Aren’t teachers drug-tested for marijuana? Seems hypocritical to use that weed money to give them raises...

Johnny G.

Dear Johnny: When a Glendale dispensary sold penny eighths to Denver Public Schools teachers during the first days of their strike, a handful of readers asked us about DPS’s drug policies. According to DPS human resources, “DPS only tests for cause...a person needs to be exhibiting behaviors on the job that create a suspicion they are impaired at work. We would then have them tested. DPS does not do pre-employment testing or random testing except for people who are required to have a drivers’ license for their jobs, such as bus drivers.”