Ask a Stoner: Infusing Sauces and Marinades With THC

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I’d like to make my own weed-infused sauces and marinades, but how do I do that without getting oil involved?
Malik
Dear Malik: You can buy THC-infused powder, barbecue sauces, seasoning packets and honey at the dispensary if you ever want to cut corners, but whipping them up yourself is easy. Before I go into detail, though, you should consider using infused oils in marinades. Try marinating chicken in infused vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce before grilling and then basting with more of the marinade, and tell me I’m wrong.
The easiest non-oil-based sauce to make is something sweet, because infusing honey, molasses or maple syrup is simple if you’re patient. All you need is cheesecloth, a slow cooker or double boiler, and decarboxylated cannabis. One option: Wrap the desired amount of decarbed herb in the cheesecloth, drop it in with the nectar (you need at least enough of that to cover the bottom), and cook in the slow cooker on low for at least six hours. Another option: Simmer the weed and sap together on low for about forty minutes in a double boiler, then strain it with the cheesecloth afterward.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.