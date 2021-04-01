Ask a Stoner: Infusing Sauces and Marinades With THC

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: I’d like to make my own weed-infused sauces and marinades, but how do I do that without getting oil involved?

Malik

Dear Malik: You can buy THC-infused powder, barbecue sauces, seasoning packets and honey at the dispensary if you ever want to cut corners, but whipping them up yourself is easy. Before I go into detail, though, you should consider using infused oils in marinades. Try marinating chicken in infused vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce before grilling and then basting with more of the marinade, and tell me I’m wrong.

The easiest non-oil-based sauce to make is something sweet, because infusing honey, molasses or maple syrup is simple if you’re patient. All you need is cheesecloth, a slow cooker or double boiler, and decarboxylated cannabis. One option: Wrap the desired amount of decarbed herb in the cheesecloth, drop it in with the nectar (you need at least enough of that to cover the bottom), and cook in the slow cooker on low for at least six hours. Another option: Simmer the weed and sap together on low for about forty minutes in a double boiler, then strain it with the cheesecloth afterward.



