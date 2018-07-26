Thornton Dispensaries Allowed to Stay Open Until Midnight

Cannabis consumers looking for retail outlets after 10 p.m. will now have another option for late-night buds: Thornton. On Tuesday, July 24, the Thornton City Council approved extending dispensary hours until midnight.

The northern suburb is still new to retail cannabis; its first dispensary opened last November after the city council approved allowing dispensaries in Thornton earlier that year. Despite Thornton's relative inexperience with dispensaries compared to that of larger cities like Denver or Boulder, the town has been quick to open itself up to cannabis conversations. Mayor Heidi Williams initially opposed retail cannabis in Thornton, but she recently joined a national group of mayors calling for federal cannabis reform, and she's since advocated for providing banking services to pot businesses.

Thornton dispensaries were originally allowed to operate until 10 p.m., but councilmembers soon began considering pushing back dispensary hours to give the industry the same hours of operation as liquor stores, according to city communications director Todd Barnes. The ordinance had already passed its first reading 7-2, so there was little doubt that it would ultimately pass. However, not everyone was on board for the final vote.