Puff, Puff, Scribe: Who Wants to Be a Cannabis Intern?

But do you want to write about that interest for a newspaper?
We're looking for an editorial intern to tell stories about Colorado's cannabis scene, and we're not just talking about ranking the best edibles (though there's a chance you might do that, too). We want a writer who can effectively cover the business, politics and culture of a rapidly growing industry worth over $2.2 billion in 2020.
This is a sixteen-week, ten-hour-a-week (at $14.77 an hour) program with a flexible schedule; the internship should start in September.
Read our latest cannabis coverage for examples of the sort of stories we expect our intern to produce. Then send a cover letter, résumé and recent writing samples to Cannabis Editor Thomas Mitchell at marijuana@westword.com.
By the way, Westword is always looking for strong writers in all of our areas of coverage, from pot to politics. If you're interested in joining us as a contributor, send a note to editorial@westword.com.