Puff, Puff, Scribe: Who Wants to be a Cannabis Intern?

August 25, 2021 2:32PM

Puff, Puff, Scribe: Who Wants to be a Cannabis Intern?
Jake Holschuh
click to enlarge JAKE HOLSCHUH
Jake Holschuh
Are you a college student or a recent grad, with an interest in cannabis? Color us shocked.

But do you want to write about that interest for a newspaper?

We're looking for an editorial intern to tell stories about Colorado's cannabis scene, and we're not just talking about ranking the best edibles (although there's a chance you might do that, too). We want a writer who can effectively cover the business, politics and culture of a rapidly growing industry worth over $2.2 billion in 2020.

This is a sixteen-week, ten-hour-a-week (at $14.77 an hour) program with a flexible schedule; the internship should start in September.

Read our latest cannabis coverage for examples of the sort of stories we expect our intern to produce. Then send a cover letter, résumé and recent writing samples to Cannabis Editor Thomas Mitchell at marijuana@westword.com.

By the way, Westword always looking for strong writers in all of our areas of coverage, from pot to politics. If you're interested in joining us as a contributor, send a note to editorial@westword.com.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
