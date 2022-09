Ask a Stoner: What Is THCP and Why Should I Care?

click to enlarge There are many forms of THC, and not all of them are naturally derived. Scott Lentz

What is THCP? Is it THC-O, misspelled? Something I should care about? THC-O acetate (THC-O) and Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (TCHP) are two similar but different forms of THC, neither of which are currently relevant enough for average consumers to care about. However, more recently discovered cannabinoids like THC-O and TCHP could be part of pot’s future.THC-O is a synthesized cannabinoid that is supposedly more potent than the natural Delta-9 THC we’re accustomed to in cannabis plants, but we know little about THC-O’s long-term effects, and it reportedly takes longer to kick in. THCP is significantly stronger than Delta-9, according to research , and it occurs naturally in small amounts; even so, it wasn’t discovered until 2019 . Despite being so new, THCP and THC-O have both gained plenty of attention, with CBD now converted into either cannabinoid. Products online claim to carry both THCP and THC-O, but I suggest steering clear. Give your dispensary or dealer the business, and wait for science and standards behind these “new” cannabinoids to develop.