Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What Is THCP and Why Should I Care?

September 8, 2022 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: What is THCP? Is it THC-O, misspelled? Something I should care about?
Wonky

Dear Wonky: THC-O acetate (THC-O) and Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (TCHP) are two similar but different forms of THC, neither of which are currently relevant enough for average consumers to care about. However, more recently discovered cannabinoids like THC-O and TCHP could be part of pot’s future.
click to enlarge
There are many forms of THC, and not all of them are naturally derived.
Scott Lentz
THC-O is a synthesized cannabinoid that is supposedly more potent than the natural Delta-9 THC we’re accustomed to in cannabis plants, but we know little about THC-O’s long-term effects, and it reportedly takes longer to kick in. THCP is significantly stronger than Delta-9, according to research, and it occurs naturally in small amounts; even so, it wasn’t discovered until 2019. Despite being so new, THCP and THC-O have both gained plenty of attention, with CBD now converted into either cannabinoid. Products online claim to carry both THCP and THC-O, but I suggest steering clear. Give your dispensary or dealer the business, and wait for science and standards behind these “new” cannabinoids to develop.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation