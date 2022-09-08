Ask a Stoner: What Is THCP and Why Should I Care?

Dear Stoner: What is THCP? Is it THC-O, misspelled? Something I should care about?
Wonky
Dear Wonky: THC-O acetate (THC-O) and Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (TCHP) are two similar but different forms of THC, neither of which are currently relevant enough for average consumers to care about. However, more recently discovered cannabinoids like THC-O and TCHP could be part of pot’s future.
research, and it occurs naturally in small amounts; even so, it wasn’t discovered until 2019. Despite being so new, THCP and THC-O have both gained plenty of attention, with CBD now converted into either cannabinoid. Products online claim to carry both THCP and THC-O, but I suggest steering clear. Give your dispensary or dealer the business, and wait for science and standards behind these “new” cannabinoids to develop.
Send questions to [email protected]