Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Socially Drink and Smoke Weed?

Dear Stoner: Is there anywhere I can smoke marijuana and drink alcohol socially at the same time? Just curious about where we're at.

J.J.

Dear J.J: Socially? Yes. You could invite friends to your house to do that, and save some money while you're at it. That's quite social. But doing the same thing publicly? Not really, unless you know the right places to look.

Concerned about impaired driving, the Colorado Department of Revenue decided that neither licensed liquor establishments nor licensed cannabis consumption businesses could legally serve both alcohol and cannabis (infusing alcohol with CBD doesn't count), and would lose their respective businesses licenses if they did. The key word in that sentence is “licensed.”

You'll have to look towards private events for dual consumption in a social setting. Jacqueline Collins

Private events can allow dual consumption of alcohol and cannabis (but no cannabis sales) if attendees sign up beforehand and are at least 21. Cannabis tourism companies and several private cannabis clubs in Denver also allow patrons to socially consume alcohol and cannabis; attendees must follow similar rules for registration and attendance.

We list events that look legitimate — there are still some shady actors out there — in our Cannabis Calendar every week. Arrange for a ride home from these events if you can, because dual consumption can catch up with you fast.

