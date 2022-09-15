Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Watch Football and Smoke Weed in Denver?

September 15, 2022 7:20AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Can I smoke weed and watch football at a weed bar or smoking lounge in Denver?
Budz Grant

Dear Budz: Marijuana hospitality is still weak in Denver, so you’re better off staying at home. It’s more affordable, fun and safe that way, and you get screen control. If you can’t do the home setup, though, the first place to go is JAD’s Mile High Smoke, just north of Denver city limits. The only licensed pot bar in Colorado, JAD’s has multiple big screens with cable sports packages, as well as a menu of pre-packaged snacks, drinks and cannabis products for purchase (customers can’t bring their own weed here).
click to enlarge
JAD's Mile High Smoke has smoking utensil for rent and cannabis products for sale.
Jacqueline Collins
You could also hit up the Coffee Joint, a central Denver pot lounge that allows vaping, electronic dabs and edibles (but no smoking or pot sales; guests bring their own), if you want solitude while watching your fantasy football hopes implode. There isn’t much of a TV setup at the Coffee Joint, but you can connect your own devices to wi-fi. And if Tetra Lounge ever gets final approval from the city to open in RiNo, you’ll be able to toke up and watch football there on a handful of TVs. State laws ban alcohol sales at all of these places, however, and you’ll still probably need a ride home. Give me my bong, an air fryer and a 2 p.m. couch nap instead.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation