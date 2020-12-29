Ask a Stoner: What's With These Out-of-State Edibles?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: I’ve been noticing more edibles brands popping up in Colorado from other states. Why the sudden influx?

Dear Howie: Dispensary storefronts (hello, Cookies), vaping cartridges and hash brands from California, Oregon and beyond have been infiltrating Colorado’s once-insular cannabis space for a while now, and most of them can be traced back to a 2019 change in state law allowing more publicly traded companies and out-of-state investors to own cannabis businesses here.

The Cookies company brought its edibles to Denver this year.

Since then, we’ve seen many successful cannabis brands from other legalized states and even Canada trying to carve out their own chunks in this state. (It’s worth noting that Colorado pot businesses have been doing this in other states for nearly five years now.)

While shopping, new edibles are usually the first outsiders we’ll notice. Sometimes they're pushing local products aside, and sometimes they’re offering a better, more consistent result. Sometimes it’s both. With any luck, the consumer comes out the winner — but how often is that case?



