Ask a Stoner: Do All Pot Smokers Turn to Spliffs When They Get Older?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

Is going from weed to spliffs required when I turn thirty, or am I just hanging out with a bunch of un-American pot smokers?I used to think there were two ways to go for stoners in their late twenties: away from weed or further toward it. What you’ve just suggested has made me realize that there is indeed a third path. A middle ground, if you will.Spliffs are more popular in Europe, for sure, but they’re not exactly unpopular here, either. I had a handful of friends in college who preferred the pot-and-tobacco combo, and a few have gravitated toward it as we’ve gotten older. Don’t count me among them, but I appreciate the argument for wanting to smoke something without becoming a mushy head of roasted garlic.If this was two years ago and CBD-heavy weed was more available, or dispensaries believed in the concept of strains that test under 20 percent THC, then I’d push back. Unfortunately, that’s just not the case.I hope we can find an alternative to spliffs — there’s research showing that the combination of tobacco and marijuana smoke is more dangerous than either alone — but softer strains haven’t found their place in the market yet.